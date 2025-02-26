Swiss defence ministry files criminal complaint over resignation leaks

Indiscretions: DDPS files criminal complaint
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss defence ministry has filed a criminal complaint against unidentified individuals after leaks about the resignations of the army and intelligence chiefs.
This content was published on
February 26, 2025 - 11:36
The leaks on Tuesday about the resignations sparked strong reactions in Bern.
Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd’s team confirmed to the
Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday a report from the newspaper Blick.
Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd announces resignation
On Tuesday, the
Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) disclosed the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Christian Dussey, citing well-informed sources.
On the same day, Priska Seiler Graf, chairwoman of the Security Committee of the House of Representatives, stated that this leak likely breached official secrecy.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
