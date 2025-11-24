New emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Swiss links

Emails recently released in the United States suggest that the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recruited young women in Zurich for sex trafficking. Epstein was also reportedly a client of a major Swiss bank, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

In a 2016 email, contained in the 20,000 documents released in early November by US authorities, an unidentified person wrote to the late convicted sex offender: “Hi Jeffrey! I have an assistant in Zurich for you. I had already sent you her photos (…) I have some news of her here in Zurich, but not yet in New York or Paris.”

The term “assistant” was reportedly used within Epstein’s network to refer to prostitutes, according to NZZ am Sonntag.

This suggests that the New York financier, who died in prison in 2019, may have extended his activities to Switzerland. The billionaire, who was close to the spheres of power in the US and elsewhere, was arrested and charged in 2019 for sexual exploitation of minors and criminal conspiracy.

Swiss bank accounts

The NZZ am Sonntag also reported an exchange from 2015 between a Guardian journalist and Epstein concerning a major Geneva bank where the businessman allegedly held accounts. This was confirmed by a bank report obtained by American media outlets in early November. The paper adds that he also had links to Zug’s Crypto Valley.

To date, the Swiss justice ministry has not received any requests for mutual legal assistance from the US concerning the Epstein case. When contacted by Swiss public radio RTS, the public prosecutors’ offices in Zurich and Geneva, and the bank in question, declined to comment.

More documents are expected to follow in this case. After months of bitter debate and opposition from US President Donald Trump, the House and Senate last week overwhelmingly adopted a measure requiring the Justice Department to divulge its unclassified materials on Epstein. US authorities now have less than 30 days to disclose everything.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

