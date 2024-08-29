Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Stricter Swiss sales and ad rules for tobacco products

Stricter sales and advertising rules for tobacco products from October
Stricter sales and advertising rules for tobacco products from October Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Stricter Swiss sales and ad rules for tobacco products
Listening: Stricter Swiss sales and ad rules for tobacco products

From October 1, stricter sales, advertising and notification regulations for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes will apply in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The measures that will apply from October include a uniform nationwide ban on sales to people under the age of 18 and stricter advertising restrictions, for example on posters, on public transport, in cinemas, in publicly accessible buildings such as train stations and airports and on sports grounds.

Wherever there is already a smoking ban, this will now also apply to heated products and electronic cigarettes.

+ Swiss addiction experts alarmed by rise in young smokers

Sponsorship of events with an international character or for an underage audience is no longer permitted, the government announced on Wednesday. There are also new pictorial warnings on tobacco packaging, for example.

Parliament is currently discussing tightening the Tobacco Products Act further.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

