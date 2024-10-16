Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss GMO moratorium to be extended by two years

corn
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss GMO moratorium to be extended by two years
Listening: Swiss GMO moratorium to be extended by two years

The Alpine nation's two-decade long moratorium on genetic engineering, which expires at the end of 2025, is to be extended by two years.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate’s Committee for Science, Education and Culture has acted on a parliamentary initiative from the House of Representatives to this effect.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the beginning of September, the government announced that it would be drafting a special law on the regulation of new plant breeding techniques, which will be put out to consultation by the end of the year. It intends to present the bill to parliament in the first quarter of 2026.

In 2022, parliament had asked the government to submit, by the end of the first half of 2024 at the latest, a draft act aimed at introducing a risk-based approval system for new breeding methods like gene editing (CRISPR).

More

Given the slower than expected progress and the legal vacuum that would be created by the expiry of the moratorium, the Senate committee considers it appropriate to ask the House of Representatives” committee to draw up a bill extending the moratorium by two years, the parliamentary services said on Tuesday.

A popular initiative calling for genetic engineering to be governed by strict rules was launched at the beginning of September. The initiators are particularly opposed to relaxing the rules for plants modified using new genomic techniques. They have until March 3, 2026 to collect the necessary signatures to force a nationwide vote.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

EU member states' objections to Swiss exceptions

More

EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

This content was published on There is "no Europe à la carte", declared the deputy prime minister of Luxembourg, where the European Commission is briefing member states on the state of negotiations with Switzerland.

Read more: EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR