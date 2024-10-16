Swiss GMO moratorium to be extended by two years

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Alpine nation's two-decade long moratorium on genetic engineering, which expires at the end of 2025, is to be extended by two years.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate’s Committee for Science, Education and Culture has acted on a parliamentary initiative from the House of Representatives to this effect.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the beginning of September, the government announced that it would be drafting a special law on the regulation of new plant breeding techniques, which will be put out to consultation by the end of the year. It intends to present the bill to parliament in the first quarter of 2026.

In 2022, parliament had asked the government to submit, by the end of the first half of 2024 at the latest, a draft act aimed at introducing a risk-based approval system for new breeding methods like gene editing (CRISPR).

More

More CRISPR: Is Switzerland ready to embrace gene editing in agriculture? This content was published on Switzerland’ two decade-long moratorium on genetically modified crops could make an exception for gene editing. Read more: CRISPR: Is Switzerland ready to embrace gene editing in agriculture?

Given the slower than expected progress and the legal vacuum that would be created by the expiry of the moratorium, the Senate committee considers it appropriate to ask the House of Representatives” committee to draw up a bill extending the moratorium by two years, the parliamentary services said on Tuesday.

A popular initiative calling for genetic engineering to be governed by strict rules was launched at the beginning of September. The initiators are particularly opposed to relaxing the rules for plants modified using new genomic techniques. They have until March 3, 2026 to collect the necessary signatures to force a nationwide vote.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.