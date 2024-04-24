Swiss federal police chief steps down

Nicoletta della Valle has led the Swiss federal police force for nearly a decade. KEYSTONE/©KEYSTONE/PETER SCHNEIDER

The director of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, is stepping down on January 31, 2025.

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council approved the 62-year-old’s resignation on Wednesday. A successor will be decided later.

Della Valle has been heading Fedpol for almost ten years. It was very important to her to turn the Federal Office into a police force, as the Federal Council wrote in a statement.

In the fight against terrorist threats and organised crime, it relied heavily on intensive cooperation with Swiss and foreign partner authorities.

“The Federal Council thanks Nicoletta della Valle for her work and her commitment to the safety of the Swiss population,” the statement said. According to the Federal Council, the position will soon be advertised publicly.

