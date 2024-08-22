Swiss military to trial transporting helicopter by plane

Keystone/Freddy Gentizon

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Air Force is testing the transport of a Cougar helicopter in an aircraft.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

The exercise is due to last seven days, the army said on Thursday. The helicopter will be dismantled and loaded by Swiss military personnel at Dübendorf air base near Zurich. It will then be transported by German army aircraft to Emmen in canton Lucerne, where it will be unloaded and reassembled.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This exercise will help to develop the capabilities needed for disaster relief operations abroad and for military peace-building, according to the army.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.