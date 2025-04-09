Swiss parliamentary committee seeks extra billion for army ammunition
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliamentary committee seeks extra billion for army ammunition
A committee of the Swiss House of Representatives wants to boost the 2025 armaments programme by CHF1 billion and for Switzerland to swiftly acquire ammunition for its ground-based air defence and other systems.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Nationalratskommission will zusätzliche Milliarde für Armeemunition
Original
The House of Representatives’ Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) has requested funding, passing the motion by 16 votes to 9, according to parliamentary services on Tuesday. The House of Representatives will make a final decision on this during the summer session as part of the military budget.
The decision means the extra funds will be used to buy ammunition for long and medium-range ground-based air defence systems (Bodluv) and for medium-range indirect fire support systems. The goal is to boost endurance.
The majority believes it’s crucial for Switzerland to secure contracts promptly with the approval of the first batch of ammunition, ensuring delivery slots are reserved, according to the press release. Additionally, some of the ammunition could be produced domestically.
The minority insists on finding a financing solution before discussing any additional funding. The Social Democrats and the Greens have criticised the committee’s decision to procure more artillery ammunition, calling it “unrealistic,” “irresponsible,” and “excessive.”
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists
This content was published on
The start of the year has been far too dry for Switzerland's rivers and lakes. Some of them have fallen to record levels, and the situation is not about to improve, warned MeteoNews on Tuesday.
Switzerland hires US lobby firm to secure access to AI chips
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has hired a lobbying firm in the United States to help Switzerland gain full access to artificial intelligence chips.
François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction
This content was published on
The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.