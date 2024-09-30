Dear Swiss Abroad,

Europe’s particle physics lab (CERN), near Geneva, has just celebrated its 70th birthday. On September 29, 1954, twelve member states ratified the founding convention of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.

The anniversary also marks a turning point in CERN’s relations with Russia. It will soon be ending its collaboration with Moscow, with major consequences for its researchers.

In this selection, we also look at the loneliness of the elderly and Donald Trump's watches made in the mountains of Neuchâtel.

Happy reading!