New Swiss government jet too big for hangar

Too big for hangar: Federal Council jet in Payerne VD instead of Belp BE Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The new Federal Council jet does not fit into the existing federal hangar at Bern-Belp Airport. The aircraft is therefore expected to be stored at the military airfield in Payerne for the next two years.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zu gross für Hangar: Bundesratsjet statt in Belp BE in Payerne VD Original Read more: Zu gross für Hangar: Bundesratsjet statt in Belp BE in Payerne VD

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday, the Federal Office of Armaments (Armasuisse) indirectly confirmed several media reports at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Bombardier Global 7500 does not fit into the existing federal buildings in Bern-Belp due to its size.

+ Private jet flights – and emissions – soar in Switzerland

A media spokeswoman wrote that due to the requirement criteria for the new state aircraft, it was clear from the outset that structural measures would be necessary in Bern-Belp for all aircraft types in question.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.