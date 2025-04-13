Two thirds oppose F-35 procurement in survey
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority voted against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets. A majority - across all parties - is also in favour of higher military spending.
This content was published on
April 13, 2025 - 11:20
Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the F-35 fighter jets at all or rather no longer want to buy them. This is according to an online survey of 35,132 people published on Sunday by the survey research institute Leewas. It was conducted prior to US President Donald Trump’s tariff decision.
+ Swiss army chiefs defend botched procurement projects
The survey found 42% want more money spent on the army than planned by parliament. For 34%, the planned budget is exactly right. Only 18% respondents want less money for defence. According to two thirds of respondents, savings should be made in the asylum system, half want less money for development aid and 38% would cut back on culture.
Translated from German by DeepL/ds How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymous External link
More
The Swiss Pavilion in Osaka expects over one million visitors
This content was published on
Apr 13, 2025
The Swiss pavilion at the Osaka World Expo opened its doors.
Read more: The Swiss Pavilion in Osaka expects over one million visitors
More
Geneva on track to become the largest ‘equalisation’ contributor ever
This content was published on
Apr 13, 2025
The canton of Geneva is set to become the largest contributor to intercantonal financial equalisation in 2028.
Read more: Geneva on track to become the largest ‘equalisation’ contributor ever
More
Some 250 Swiss farms slaughter their own livestock
This content was published on
Apr 13, 2025
Farmers prefer this method, which they consider less stressful for the animals despite its complexity.
Read more: Some 250 Swiss farms slaughter their own livestock
More
Nearly 2,500 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Geneva and Lausanne
This content was published on
Apr 13, 2025
Some 2,500 people demonstrated in Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday to demand the release of the more than 10,000 Palestinians detained by Israel.
Read more: Nearly 2,500 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Geneva and Lausanne
More
Cassis meets Turkish foreign minister for talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine
This content was published on
Apr 13, 2025
Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Read more: Cassis meets Turkish foreign minister for talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine
More
WHO members move closer to consensus on anti-pandemic treaty
This content was published on
Apr 12, 2025
WHO members have reached a consensus in principle on an anti-pandemic agreement.
Read more: WHO members move closer to consensus on anti-pandemic treaty
More
Only 18 refuelling stations for hydrogen vehicles in Switzerland
This content was published on
Apr 12, 2025
There are currently 18 refuelling stations for hydrogen vehicles in Switzerland.
Read more: Only 18 refuelling stations for hydrogen vehicles in Switzerland
More
Karin Keller-Sutter to Trump: ‘Our companies want security’
This content was published on
Apr 12, 2025
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter made the last phone call to Donald Trump before his about-face on tariffs. Did she help change his mind?
Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter to Trump: ‘Our companies want security’
More
Ambassador: Israel and Switzerland ‘don’t agree on everything’
This content was published on
Apr 12, 2025
Israel's ambassador to Bern maintains that Switzerland and her country enjoy friendly relations. But criticises certain Swiss positions within UN bodies.
Read more: Ambassador: Israel and Switzerland ‘don’t agree on everything’
More
In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize
This content was published on
Apr 12, 2025
Argentinian director Clarisa Navas has won the international Grand Prix at the Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon.
Read more: In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.