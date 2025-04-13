Two thirds oppose F-35 procurement in survey

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Generated with artificial intelligence.
In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority voted against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets. A majority - across all parties - is also in favour of higher military spending.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the F-35 fighter jets at all or rather no longer want to buy them. This is according to an online survey of 35,132 people published on Sunday by the survey research institute Leewas. It was conducted prior to US President Donald Trump’s tariff decision.

+ Swiss army chiefs defend botched procurement projects

The survey found 42% want more money spent on the army than planned by parliament. For 34%, the planned budget is exactly right. Only 18% respondents want less money for defence. According to two thirds of respondents, savings should be made in the asylum system, half want less money for development aid and 38% would cut back on culture.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

News

