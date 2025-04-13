Two thirds oppose F-35 procurement in survey

In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority voted against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets. A majority - across all parties - is also in favour of higher military spending.

Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the F-35 fighter jets at all or rather no longer want to buy them. This is according to an online survey of 35,132 people published on Sunday by the survey research institute Leewas. It was conducted prior to US President Donald Trump’s tariff decision.

The survey found 42% want more money spent on the army than planned by parliament. For 34%, the planned budget is exactly right. Only 18% respondents want less money for defence. According to two thirds of respondents, savings should be made in the asylum system, half want less money for development aid and 38% would cut back on culture.

