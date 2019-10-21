This content was published on October 21, 2019 1:41 PM

The Green Party gained a sensational 17 extra seats, but the right-wing Swiss People's Party, as well as the left-wing Social Democrats, lost out.⁠⁠There has also been a clear increase in the number of women who won seats in the House of Representatives. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram