Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting – source

DUSHANBE (Reuters) – Tajikistan’s State National Security Committee has detained nine people this week who it believes have links to the Russian concert hall shooting suspects as well as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), a Tajik security source told Reuters.

All nine people were detained on Monday in the city of Vakhdat and have been brought to the capital, Dushanbe, the source said.