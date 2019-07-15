This content was published on July 15, 2019 4:40 PM

Zurich's Federal Institute for Technology says it has cleaned up the way that doctoral students are supervised. (© Keystone / Georgios Kefalas)

One of Switzerland’s top universities has followed through on its threat to sack a professor following allegations of bullying.

The professor from the former Institute for Astronomy at Zurich’s Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ) has been fired, the university communicated on Monday.

This marks the first occasion in the academic institution’s history that a professor has been dismissed from their post, according to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

ETHZ had criticised the female professor’s leadership style and on Monday said the university was committed to the policy of “respectful interaction with one another”. The professor’s days at ETHZ had looked to be numbered when an investigation into her behavior recommended last November to terminate her employment.

The unnamed professor, who founded the university’s Institute for Astronomy with her husband in 2002, had been accused of subjecting students to condescending requests and late-night badgering about minor issues, according to the NZZ am Sonntag, which broke the story.

The alleged bullying, which came to light in February 2017 following allegations by several doctoral students, extends back more than ten years.

The Institute for Astronomy was shut down in August 2017 and parts of it integrated into the new Institute for Particle Physics and Astrophysicsexternal link.

Last week, two external investigations cleared ETHZ of accusations concerning governance, funding and gender bias. But one report made some recommendations for improvements in the processes for fund allocation and top appointments.

ETHZ says it has learned the its lessons and has tightened up protocols for the future supervision of doctorate students.

In the spotlight ETH Zurich acts over bullying Switzerland’s leading university has moved to dismiss a professor accused of bullying and pledged wide-ranging measures to tackle the issue. This content was published on March 14, 2019 4:23 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh) 苏黎世联邦理工出重拳打击“学术霸凌”





swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote