The company is Flixbus' local partner for trips in Switzerland.

Private bus company EUROBUS is suspending its six long distance bus routes in Switzerland effective November 15. Demand was deemed to be well below expectations a year and a half after launching.

The lines concerned are those between Geneva and St. Gallen, Lugano and Basel, and Montreux-Zurich, Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reported on Wednesday.

Switzerland's transportation ministry agreed to the termination of the company’s licence and the interruption of operations on 15 November.

Roger Müri, Director of EUROBUS swiss-express, told the news agency that buses connecting Switzerland to neighboring countries will continue to operate.

The group operates 300 buses. This company is Flixbus' local partner for national trips. The European leader in long-distance transport made its reservation system available and handled the ticketing.

