UK condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said North Korea had breached multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions after it fired a ballistic missile on Monday, and called for Pyongyang to “stop such provocations” and “return to dialogue.”

“Unlawful ballistic missile launches continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“The UK strongly urges North Korea to stop such provocations, return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation.”