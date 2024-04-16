UK PM Sunak told Netanyahu that Middle East escalation is in no one’s interest

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that escalation in the Middle East was in no one’s interest in a call after Britain helped Israel repel a direct aerial attack by Iran on Saturday.

“(Sunak) stressed that significant escalation was in no one’s interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail,” Sunak’s office said in a readout of the call.