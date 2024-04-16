UK wage growth eases as Bank of England considers rate cuts

LONDON (Reuters) – British core wage growth slowed again, posting its weakest rise since the three months to September 2022, according to official figures which are likely to be given a cautious welcome by the Bank of England.

Regular wages excluding bonuses grew by 6.0% in the three months to February compared with the same period a year earlier, down from an increase of 6.1% in the November-to-January period the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast growth in regular wages – which are in the sights of the BoE as it considers when to start cutting interest rates – would slow by more to 5.8%.

Sterling fell slightly against the U.S. dollar and euro immediately after the data was published.

Growth in total pay, which includes more volatile bonus payments, was unchanged at 5.6%.