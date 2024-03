Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv’s military said on Thursday.

The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the air force added.

The Zaporizhzhia region governor said on Telegram that two women had been wounded when debris struck a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital.

Prosecutors in the eastern Kharkiv region said a restaurant, a store and offices were damaged by debris from three drones.

The air force added that Russia’s overnight attack also included several types of missiles but offered no further details.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on population centres far behind the lines of its two-year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.