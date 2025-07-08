Locarno Film Festival to screen 221 movies

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will be held from August 6 to 16, with 221 films on the bill, including 99 premieres.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The press conference was held, as last year, at the LUMA Westbau, owned by the LUMA Foundation of festival president Maja Hoffmann.

Vying for the Golden Leopard, along with 16 other films, all of them world premieres, will be Le Lac by Neuchâtel-born director Fabrice Aragno from Switzerland. The film shows poetry through images, said festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

A total of 221 films will be screened, including 150 feature films, 70 short films and a TV series. The festival will open with the world premiere screening in Piazza Grande of Le Pays d’Arto by Tamara Stepanyan, a co-production between France and Armenia.

“It is clear that many films deal with the theme of relationships,” said Nazzaro. “Many highlight conflicts. We wanted to structure the programme in such a way that in 30 years’ time we could say that the festival was up to date”.

