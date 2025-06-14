Bear sighted near Davos in the Swiss Alps

After a detour to the Münstertal and the Lower Engadine valleys, the animal travelled via the Upper Engadine to the Albula Valley and the Surses. The young male has now arrived near the town of Davos and was snapped by a camera trap on Friday.
The bear was photographed high above the Davos Glaris area, near the summit of the Rhinerhorn mountain and the ski resort of the same name. The sighting was first reported by the Südostschweiz newspaper.
Since the second half of May, a total of 14 confirmed signs of the presence of a bear have been recorded on the interactive map administered by authorities in Graubünden. As well as the photo traps and physical sightings, signs included footprints and droppings. There have been no problems with the animal.
It has not yet been scientifically confirmed whether all evidence points to the same animal. DNA samples are being analysed, local official Arno Puorger told Südostschweiz. “We assume it is the same bear that was found in the Upper Engadine, especially as no more evidence has been seen in the Engadine since then,” he said.
