Swiss Federal Railways checks trains for asbestos

Swiss Federal Railways will be examining more than 400 trains for asbestos and other harmful substances. It has earmarked almost CHF5 million ($6.2 million) for these analyses and any work required.

A Federal Railways spokeswoman told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS that over the next five years the company would have to spend CHF1.4 million on analyses carried out by a specialist company and CHF3.5 million on cleaning up and eliminating the substances. She was confirming a report in the German-language CH Media newspapers.

Analyses of substances harmful to users have been standard practice for years, she added. Questioned on Friday on the sidelines of a press conference on the RER, Director Vincent Ducrot stated that “there is no question of asbestos contamination. This is a routine check. There are no concrete suspicions”.

According to the Federal Railways, there is currently no danger to passengers or employees. As long as the parts containing asbestos have not deteriorated, no harmful substances have been released. The samples are also taken in areas to which passengers have no access.

The use of asbestos as a construction material has been banned in Switzerland since 1990. It presents a health hazard when its fibres are released and inhaled.

