Zurich auctions car number plate ZH 25 for CHF126,000

The Zurich car number plate ZH 25 has fetched CHF126,000 in auction.

The starting price was CHF8,000, with bids in increments of a thousand. Compared to the most expensive licence plate, however, ZH 25 performed rather poorly. The licence plate ZH 24 went for CHF299,000 last year.

It was the lowest number ever auctioned by the Zurich Road Traffic Office – and was the most expensive licence plates nationwide. ZG 10 was auctioned for CHF233,000 in canton Zug in 2018.

The canton of Zurich auctions off five-digit and lower licence plates as well as special six-digit number combinations online every week. In each of the last two years, it has generated revenue of around CHF5 million. This revenue flows into the general state coffers.

