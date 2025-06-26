Zurich auctions car number plate ZH 25 for CHF126,000

The starting price was CHF8,000, with bids in increments of a thousand. Compared to the most expensive licence plate, however, ZH 25 performed rather poorly. The licence plate ZH 24 went for CHF299,000 last year.
It was the lowest number ever auctioned by the Zurich Road Traffic Office – and was the most expensive licence plates nationwide. ZG 10 was auctioned for CHF233,000 in canton Zug in 2018.
The canton of Zurich auctions off five-digit and lower licence plates as well as special six-digit number combinations online every week. In each of the last two years, it has generated revenue of around CHF5 million. This revenue flows into the general state coffers.
More
More
Most expensive Swiss number plate auctioned off for CHF299,000
This content was published on
At an online auction on Wednesday evening, a person secured the “ZH 24” number plate for CHF299,000.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Switzerland wants to examine cooperation with the EU in the defence sector
This content was published on
The Federal Council wants to examine a security and defence partnership with the EU. Exploratory talks are to begin as soon as possible. Among other things, the partnership would be used for defence procurement.
Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water
This content was published on
Nestlé has been fined CHF 500,000 in the canton of Vaud for the unauthorised use of activated carbon filters in the production of mineral water. The filters were used to produce Henniez water from 2008 to 2022.
Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees
This content was published on
Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland are to be granted S status in future. The remaining Ukrainian refugees should apply for asylum. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.