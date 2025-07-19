Drivers face 11km tailback at the Gotthard tunnel

Eleven kilometres of traffic jams at the Gotthard north portal Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

By around 8am on Saturday, traffic heading into the Gotthard tunnel had built up to an 11-kilometre queue at the northern entrance – drivers were facing a wait of one hour and 50 minutes.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Onze kilomètres de bouchons devant le portail nord du Gothard Original Read more: Onze kilomètres de bouchons devant le portail nord du Gothard

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Earlier in the morning, a four-kilometre tailback had also formed at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing into Italy, according to the Touring Club Suisse (TCS).

+ What’s it like to be stuck in peak holiday traffic trying to cross the Alps

On Friday afternoon, a ten-kilometre traffic jam had already been recorded at the northern entrance to the Gotthard.

+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

The A2 motorway, which runs from Basel to Chiasso, in canton Ticino, via the Gotthard tunnel, is often heavily congested at weekends, on public holidays and during peak holiday travel. Alternative routes include the San Bernardino tunnel and the Simplon Pass.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.