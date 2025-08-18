The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Fish and aquatic plants are under ‘severe pressure’ in Swiss rivers and lakes

Animals and plants in bodies of water are not doing well
Fish stocks and aquatic plants in particular are suffering due to human activity, the Swiss environment office warns. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fish and aquatic plants are under ‘severe pressure’ in Swiss rivers and lakes
Listening: Fish and aquatic plants are under ‘severe pressure’ in Swiss rivers and lakes

Fish, aquatic plants and small animals in Swiss rivers, lakes and streams remain under 'severe pressure', according to the Federal Office for the Environment.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Their condition has stabilised at a low level, the office said on Monday.

Experts from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) periodically analyse the situation of fish, small organisms such as insect larvae, small crustaceans and aquatic plants in Switzerland.

According to their fourth measurement campaign in 2023, life in streams and rivers remains under severe pressure. Fish stocks and aquatic plants in particular are suffering due to human activity.

More

Animal and plant communities are particularly affected in areas where humans have impaired water bodies with constructions as well as pollutants and nutrients from settlements, agriculture, trade and industry, the office said. Waste, foam and odours were observed at many measuring points.

The office warns that much still needs to be done to improve the condition of water bodies and their inhabitants. Re-naturalisation measures and steps to improve water quality have improved certain watercourses in the past. Positive interventions include more effective wastewater treatment, near-natural riverbank design, fish-friendly hydropower plants and the avoidance of pesticides that pollute watercourses, the office says.

More

It points out that the Water Protection Act requires and encourages the implementation of such measures. If they are implemented consistently, the condition of aquatic animals and plants will improve and water bodies will be able to fulfil their essential functions for humans and nature, the office says.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Swiss brands seek a response to customs duties

More

Workplace

Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff

This content was published on Swiss brands like Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic pocket knife, are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods.

Read more: Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff
Swatch withdraws "gook" advert after outrage in China

More

Workplace

Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

This content was published on The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.

Read more: Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar
Bern exhibition reunites pair of Kirchner paintings after 92 years

More

Culture

Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years

This content was published on The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at Kunstmuseum Bern.

Read more: Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
The population of the Upper Engadine approves the extension of its airport

More

Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland

This content was published on Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.

Read more: Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland
Pay rises planned for Swiss employees next year

More

Workplace

Swiss businesses plan employee pay raises in 2026

This content was published on Swiss companies' expectations for salary growth are down by 0.3 percentage points compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Research (KOF).

Read more: Swiss businesses plan employee pay raises in 2026

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR