Swiss drone flights suspended after India incident

Flight operations with Swiss drones suspended after incident in India Keystone-SDA

Flight operations with the Swiss Armed Forces' reconnaissance drone system ADS 15 have been temporarily suspended following an incident involving a drone of the same type in India.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flugbetrieb mit Schweizer Drohnen nach Vorfall in Indien ausgesetzt Original Read more: Flugbetrieb mit Schweizer Drohnen nach Vorfall in Indien ausgesetzt

The Hermes 900 HFE of the Indian armed forces was steered to an emergency landing point during test flights following an incident and was damaged in the process, as reported by the Swiss Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse.

All Swiss drones are also affected by an international flight ban, which is why flight operations with the ADS 15 have been suspended until the cause of the crash has been clarified.

Training and test flights with the drone in Switzerland are expected to be interrupted for three weeks, the statement added. Armasuisse is in close contact with the army’s Military Aviation Authority and the manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.