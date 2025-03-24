Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Geneva politician arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

police
A Geneva politician was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. Keystone-SDA / Martial Trezzini
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva politician arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking
Geneva police dismantled a major drug trafficking network last week in the Grand-Saconnex district. Several people were arrested, including a Green Party member and vice-president of the town’s city council.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA-RTS

The police operation took place last Wednesday in the Grand-Saconnex district. Residents of Rue Gardiol were alerted by a loud explosion and the sight of several people being escorted out of the building by law enforcement.

The police confiscated cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis products and more than CHF100,000 ($105,000).

Among those arrested is a Green Party elected official. Placed in pretrial detention in Champ-Dollon, she is suspected of having participated in the smooth running of the incriminated network, alongside a member of her family. The elected official has been a member of the municipal legislature since 2015 and was re-elected to office on Sunday by the people.

In total, the police arrested nine people suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. They were all questioned by the public prosecutor’s office on Thursday and Friday.

According to Swiss public television RTS information, this is an extremely well-organised drug trafficking network of unprecedented scale for the canton.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

