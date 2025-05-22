The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Uber drivers subject to the law on services in Geneva

Geneva: Uber drivers subject to the law on services
The Federal Court has ruled against a Geneva-based company, a partner of Uber, which challenged its liability under the law on the hiring of services. The position of the Geneva cantonal government has thus been confirmed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Quoted by Tribune de Genève, which published the information, cantonal government member Delphine Bachmann welcomed the decision. It “will give greater clarity to the organisation of an entire sector of activity”.

In its ruling, the Federal Court considers that drivers of chauffeur-driven transport vehicles working with the Uber application are subject to the law on employment services and the hiring of services. It thus confirms the position of the Department of the Economy and the decision handed down by the Geneva Court of Justice in March 2024.

MITC, an Uber partner and user of the platform, will have to comply with the conditions of the employment law for its drivers. This applies in particular to employment contracts and timetabling.

