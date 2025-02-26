German and Swiss men arrested in Zurich cocaine raid

The suspects, a 48-year-old German and a 52-year-old Swiss man, were arrested on Monday night.
Police detained the two men just before midnight on suspicion of drug dealing. Searches in Schlieren and Aargau uncovered cash, drugs and a gun, Zurich Cantonal Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.