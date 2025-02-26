German and Swiss men arrested in Zurich cocaine raid

Swiss police seized four kilos of cocaine and over CHF100,000 ($111,771) in cash from two suspected drug dealers in Schlieren, near Zurich.

The suspects, a 48-year-old German and a 52-year-old Swiss man, were arrested on Monday night.

Police detained the two men just before midnight on suspicion of drug dealing. Searches in Schlieren and Aargau uncovered cash, drugs and a gun, Zurich Cantonal Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

