The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

HSBC Suisse investigated by Swiss and French courts

HSBC Suisse under investigation by the Swiss and French courts
HSBC Suisse under investigation by the Swiss and French courts Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
HSBC Suisse investigated by Swiss and French courts
Listening: HSBC Suisse investigated by Swiss and French courts

HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) is in the sights of the Swiss and French judicial authorities on money laundering charges.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the British banking group, the authorities in both countries are conducting criminal investigations against it.

The probes relate to two “historic” banking relationships, according to HSBC’s half-yearly report. The investigations against the Swiss subsidiary are currently at an early stage.

In June 2024, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) ordered measures against HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) for violating money laundering rules. It prohibited the bank from establishing new business relationships with politically exposed persons until further notice, and asked it to verify its current business relationships.

Funds from Lebanon

At the time, Finma referred to two business relationships with politically exposed persons from Lebanon. In these cases, the bank had not sufficiently verified the origin and purpose of the assets. According to the financial watchdog, these involved funds totalling CHF300 million from a Lebanese public institution.

The assets originated from the Lebanese Central Bank. Its former director, Riad Salameh, is accused of embezzling more than $300 million, with the support of his brother Raja Salameh.

In 2020, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland opened an investigation against Salameh and his brother on suspicion of aggravated money laundering.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR