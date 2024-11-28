Swiss study shows increased suicide risk of ‘traditional’ men

Researchers have identified socio-cultural factors that increase the risk of suicide in men.
Men who exhibit strong conformity to traditional norms on factors such as emotional control, autonomy and risk-taking are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to men for whom traditional masculinity ideologies do not play a significant role.
This was announced by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) on Thursday.
The risk is not significantly higher for men with a patriarchal attitude. They attach importance to having many sexual partners and being perceived as heterosexual. Almost 500 men from German-speaking countries completed a series of questionnaires for the study, which was published in the journal Heliyon.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
