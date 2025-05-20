Italy and Switzerland agree on taxation of cross-border workers

Guards on the Swiss border with Italy. Keystone / Ti-Press / Elia Bianchi

The Italian government has approved the agreement with Switzerland on the taxation of so-called teleworking by cross-border commuters.

From January 2024, they will be able to work from home for up to 25% of their working hours without paying tax.

Teleworking has no impact on the state that taxes income from employment, nor on the status of the cross-border commuter, the Italian government explained in a press release on Monday.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

