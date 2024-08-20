Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva

A man was injured in the leg on Tuesday morning after a rubbish bag left in front of his Geneva apartment exploded when he picked it up.

The Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the incident, confirmed to Keystone-ATS the information provided by several local media.

The event occurred shortly before 7:30am. Liquid was reportedly seeping out of the bag which exploded; it may have been a small homemade bomb, triggered by a mechanism.

The man’s building is currently being searched for any other bags or suspicious objects. Residents were advised to stay at home, and if they needed to leave, they would be accompanied by a police officer or firefighter, the Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Science Institute were meanwhile expected on site to determine the cause of the explosion, explained the Geneva prosecutor’s office.

If confirmed to have been an attack, the case would be transferred to the Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The injured man’s wife and two children were in the flat when the explosion occurred. They were not injured. The victim, whose life is not in danger, was not previously known to courts or the police.

