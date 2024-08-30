Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
No terrorist motive in attack on Jewish visitor to Davos

An attack on an Orthodox Jewish tourist in the Swiss ski resort of Davos is not being linked to terrorism, according to the canton’s Director of Justice. Two asylum seekers, of unknown origin, were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack last week.

“We do not tolerate people who are allowed to stay here attacking other people, whether it is because of religion or skin color,” Peter Peyer, canton Graubünden Director of Justice told the media on Thursday.

The attack took place last Friday night. The 19-year-old Jew was beaten and insulted by two men in Davos. Shortly afterwards, the town police stopped and arrested two suspected, rejected asylum seekers living in a nearby departure centre.

The alleged perpetrators, aged 24 and 29, are strongly suspected of assaulting the Orthodox Jew from Great Britain shortly before 1am on Friday. According to Peyer, they have so far denied the attack. However, there is incriminating video footage.

The origin of the suspected attackers is unclear as they have no passports or IDs.

