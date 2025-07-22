Sailboats and lateens on display in Swiss regatta

Among the featured boats, four Lake Geneva lateens – the Vaudoise, the Neptune, the Demoiselle and the Aurore – will be competing in the Centenary Regatta on Sunday.
This year’s event will be a special one for these lateens, given that Switzerland and other countries submitted an application in spring to have this tradition included in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.
Lateens first appeared on Lake Geneva in the 13th century, where they reigned supreme until the Belle Epoque before declining. These boats are distinguished by their triangular sails rigged on a large yard, which allows them to sail upwind.
Today, lateens are best known thanks to the Vaudoise, whose trips on Lake Geneva are organised by the famous Pirates d’Ouchy.
On Saturday, the public will be able to enjoy mini-cruises aboard the boats, the organisers said in a press release.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Hardly any interest earned on savings accounts in Switzerland
This content was published on
Interest rates on savings accounts in Switzerland have fallen significantly. The brief high in savings interest rates is over, according to a study by online comparison service Moneyland.
Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul
This content was published on
Public transport services in Greater Geneva must better meet needs. The associations Transports et environnement (ATE) and Rail Dauphiné Savoie Léman (ARDSL) have drawn up a review of the situation, calling in particular for the Leman Express timetable to be extended.
Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine
This content was published on
The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against Zurich city parliamentarian Sanija Ameti for disturbing religious freedom. Ameti had shot at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol.
This content was published on
The French-Swiss artist Saype has created a new giant painting on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon VD. The 2500 square metre work depicts a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.
This content was published on
According to "Schweizer Illustrierte", Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland - after 15 years in Los Angeles. "It's become loud there, megalomaniacal and arrogant," he said in the online edition of the magazine.
This content was published on
A coin collector has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland against Swissmint, the federal mint, for fraud in connection with the sale of the limited-edition 100-franc gold Vreneli.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.