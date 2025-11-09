Over 100 kilos of chocolate consumed at Swiss chocolate festival
Nearly 10,000 people discovered the magic of chocolate at the 12th edition of Chocolatissimo in Neuchâtel in western Switzerland.
An evening out, film screenings, tastings of all kinds of delicacies, workshops for children: the public made the most of the many activities on offer, the organisers said in a press release on Saturday.
During the chocolate making competition, 33 apprentices did justice to the fantasy theme of this year’s edition and presented chocolate versions of dragons, griffins, fairies and other fantastic creatures.
In all, more than 100 kilos of chocolate were tasted, 8,000 biscuits distributed from the chocolate fountain and 400 chocolate gnomes were sold. The special edition Chocolatissimo 2025 chocolate bars – milk chocolate with puffed wheat and Bhutanese pepper, white chocolate with almonds and coconut, and dark chocolate with amaranth cherry and amaretti – will remain on sale while stocks last.
The next edition will take place from October 30 to November 7, 2026.
