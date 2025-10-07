Régina Zwahlen named director of Béjart Ballet Lausanne

Régina Zwahlen will be the new director of the Béjart Ballet Lausanne (BBL) from January 1. She will take over from Giancarlo Sergi, who left his post in the spring.

Italiano it Régina Zwahlen nuova direttrice del Béjart Ballet Lausanne

Appointed by the Board of Trustees of the BBL, Zwahlen knows the company well, having worked there since 1995 and for 11 years as an accountant and then as administrative and financial director. She then continued her career in the cultural sphere at various institutions.

“With many years of experience, she will bring to the company proven expertise in managing and accompanying arts institutions,” the BBL said on Monday.

In a statement, Zwahlen said she was “convinced” that her experience would be “an asset” to best fulfil her mission. She added that she was delighted to be able to support artistic director Julien Favreau “at the helm of this prestigious institution”.

