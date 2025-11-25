Can Geneva still shape the future of global nuclear stability?

In October US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear weapons testing for the first time in more than 30 years, reversing decades of US policy implemented since the end of the Cold War.

The announcement followed Russia’s successful test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of breaking through any defence shield, according to the Kremlin.

Geneva is a key venue for arms-control diplomacy, hosting major multilateral negotiations and institutions that underpin global non-proliferation efforts.

But as Trump signals a shift away from multilateral engagement, questions are mounting over whether Geneva can continue to play a meaningful role in shaping the future architecture of nuclear stability. Share your thoughts with us.

Edited by Virginie Mangin

More