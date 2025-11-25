The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Can Geneva still shape the future of global nuclear stability?

Hosted by:

I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.

In October US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear weapons testing for the first time in more than 30 years, reversing decades of US policy implemented since the end of the Cold War.

The announcement followed Russia’s successful test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of breaking through any defence shield, according to the Kremlin.

Geneva is a key venue for arms-control diplomacy, hosting major multilateral negotiations and institutions that underpin global non-proliferation efforts.

But as Trump signals a shift away from multilateral engagement, questions are mounting over whether Geneva can continue to play a meaningful role in shaping the future architecture of nuclear stability. Share your thoughts with us.

Edited by Virginie Mangin

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR