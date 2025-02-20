Swiss Red Cross fails to recognise foreign osteopathy diplomas

The Swiss Red Cross did not adhere to the guidelines set by the Federal Administrative Court when examining an osteopathy training course completed in Austria. It now has to deal with the same case a third time.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rotes Kreuz patzt bei Anerkennung ausländischer Osteopathie-Diplome Original Read more: Rotes Kreuz patzt bei Anerkennung ausländischer Osteopathie-Diplome

In its first decision in this case in 2022, the Federal Administrative Court stated that the plaintiff had trained in Austria in a profession comparable to that of a Swiss osteopath and had been specifically prepared for the job. The Red Cross should now examine whether the qualifications obtained are sufficient.

The Red Cross disregarded the binding findings and did not consider the man’s application. He once again successfully appealed to the Federal Administrative Court. In the current decision, the court clearly stated the basis under which the Red Cross must carry out the reassessment.

This is the second decision within a week in which the court has spoken clearly in a similar case.

