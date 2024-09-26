Swiss night train service to be expanded in major cities
Swiss Federal Railways is planning a nationwide night network for weekends from the end of 2026. As part of its "Vision 2027", it wants to connect major cities such as Zurich, Basel and the Lake Geneva basin, as reported by CH Media.
The connection to Zurich, Basel and Geneva airports will also be expanded. A precursor is already planned for winter 2024/25, with two overnight intercity trains between Zurich and Bern, with the train departing Bern at 3am being extended to Zurich Airport.
In addition, the existing night S-Bahn services in regions such as Zurich, Basel, Lucerne and eastern Switzerland are also to be extended. In this way, SBB wants to create an alternative to the car for night owls and travellers who have to catch flights early in the morning. It is still unclear whether a 24/7 service will be introduced during the week.
