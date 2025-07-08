Energy security priority for Swiss minister

Renewable energies – hydroelectric plants, alpine solar plants and wind farms – are progressing “too slowly” in his view. “Virtually all these installations are blocked”, he said. “There are too few facilities in Switzerland that produce electricity in winter,” he added.
Rösti underlined the importance of a bill to speed up procedures. Among other things, it will shorten the authorisation and appeal procedures for large-scale facilities and simplify the planning process for extending the electricity grid. For these two aspects, the ball is in parliament’s court.
Stop the blackout counter-proposal
Rösti also sees the counter-proposal to the Stop the Blackout initiative, tabled by a right-wing alliance, as an important element on the road to a secure energy supply. A message from the Federal Council on the initiative and the counter-proposal is expected after the summer break.
Rösti also formulated two other strategic objectives for his Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC): an “optimal balance” in the protection of biodiversity, with food security, measures to adapt to climate change and the “preservation of biodiversity through decarbonisation”.
More
More
Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams
This content was published on
Is Switzerland, one of the world’s most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Zurich laboratory finds intestinal bacteria in coffee machines
This content was published on
Last year, the Zurich Cantonal Laboratory found defects in one in four samples of milk drinks from coffee machines. Too many intestinal bacteria were found in a number of samples.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.