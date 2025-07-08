Energy security priority for Swiss minister

Security of energy supply, a priority for Rösti Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss energy minister Albert Rösti says a secure energy supply for Switzerland is a strategic objective for the country.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La sécurité de l’approvisionnement énergétique, priorité pour Rösti Original Read more: La sécurité de l’approvisionnement énergétique, priorité pour Rösti

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It will take more than the simple implementation of a federal law to achieve this, Rösti said.

Despite the clear approval of the Electricity Act by the Swiss electorate in June 2024, the energy minister considers the situation in this area to be “unsatisfactory”.

+ Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?

Renewable energies – hydroelectric plants, alpine solar plants and wind farms – are progressing “too slowly” in his view. “Virtually all these installations are blocked”, he said. “There are too few facilities in Switzerland that produce electricity in winter,” he added.

Rösti underlined the importance of a bill to speed up procedures. Among other things, it will shorten the authorisation and appeal procedures for large-scale facilities and simplify the planning process for extending the electricity grid. For these two aspects, the ball is in parliament’s court.

Stop the blackout counter-proposal

Rösti also sees the counter-proposal to the Stop the Blackout initiative, tabled by a right-wing alliance, as an important element on the road to a secure energy supply. A message from the Federal Council on the initiative and the counter-proposal is expected after the summer break.

Rösti also formulated two other strategic objectives for his Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC): an “optimal balance” in the protection of biodiversity, with food security, measures to adapt to climate change and the “preservation of biodiversity through decarbonisation”.

More

More Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams This content was published on Is Switzerland, one of the world’s most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects? Read more: Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch