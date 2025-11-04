Have you had contact with an honorary consul? How was the experience?

In a mini-series, Swissinfo looks at the widely networked, less visible network of Swiss honorary consuls. In contrast to professional consuls, their work is voluntary.

Who are these people who work on behalf of Switzerland from Bordeaux to Brisbane, from Denver to Durban? And what motivates them to take on this quiet role, which can become so important at a crucial moment?

We would like to hear from you if you have any stories to tell about the Swiss honorary consuls.

More