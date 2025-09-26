Significantly fewer Swiss leaving Catholic Church

The Catholic Church in Switzerland has stemmed the tide of leavers with fewer people abandoning the pews in 2024 than the previous year.

In 2023, the publication of a study on sexual abuse in the Church led to a wave of departures.

A year later, the Swiss Catholic Church recorded 36,782 departures, the Swiss Institute for Pastoral Sociology (SPI) announced on Friday. This represents a 46% reduction on 2023, when 67,497 members left the Catholic Church.

Despite this drop, the number of departures remains high, concluded the St Gallen-based research institute, which is supported by the Swiss Catholic Church. A comparison over several years shows “a slowly rising trend in departures”.

In addition to departures, a high number of deaths and fewer baptisms are contributing to the decline in membership. Last year, 2.73 million people still belonged to the Catholic Church in Switzerland.

