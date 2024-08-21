Swiss doctor charged with issuing false Covid-19 certificates

The trial began on Wednesday morning at the St Gallen District Court. The public prosecutor is demanding a conditional prison sentence for forgery of documents.
The now 78-year-old doctor from the canton of St Gallen is alleged to have issued a total of 51 vaccination certificates and 409 recovery certificates in connection with Covid-19 between September 2021 and April 2022.
According to the indictment, the certificates were used to enable unauthorised holders to travel abroad or gain access to restaurants or dance halls.
The trial began with the clarification of preliminary issues. The doctor’s defense lawyer criticised the fact that the allegedly forged documents did not even exist. The indictment did not meet the requirements. The court rejected a motion for recusal.
