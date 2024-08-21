Swiss doctor charged with issuing false Covid-19 certificates

St. Gallen doctor charged with false Covid-19 certificates Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Swiss doctor is alleged to have issued hundreds of Covid-19 recovery certificates without proper authorisation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de St. Galler Arzt wegen falscher Covid-19-Zertifikate angeklagt Original Read more: St. Galler Arzt wegen falscher Covid-19-Zertifikate angeklagt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The trial began on Wednesday morning at the St Gallen District Court. The public prosecutor is demanding a conditional prison sentence for forgery of documents.

The now 78-year-old doctor from the canton of St Gallen is alleged to have issued a total of 51 vaccination certificates and 409 recovery certificates in connection with Covid-19 between September 2021 and April 2022.

According to the indictment, the certificates were used to enable unauthorised holders to travel abroad or gain access to restaurants or dance halls.

The trial began with the clarification of preliminary issues. The doctor’s defense lawyer criticised the fact that the allegedly forged documents did not even exist. The indictment did not meet the requirements. The court rejected a motion for recusal.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.