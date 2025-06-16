Switzerland hit by heavy summer storms

Storms north of the Alps, gusts of 140 km/h in Neuchâtel Keystone-SDA

Violent thunderstorms hit Switzerland from west to east on Sunday One person was seriously injured and there were several traffic disruptions due to falling trees.

The injured man was hit by a fallen branch in canton Bern and was taken to hospital by a helicopter of the Swiss air rescue service Rega.

Falling trees and branches caused traffic disruptions in Biel and throughout the Seeland, a police spokeswoman said.

Wind gusts reached 140 km/h in Neuchâtel and 127 km/h in Grenchen, the meteorological service Meteonews reported on the X social network.

The violence of the storm prompted the organisers of an open-air festival in Neuchâtel to evacuate the event site and cancel concerts. The material damage to the festival infrastructure is considerable.

A severe storm warning was issued for practically the entire northern side of the Alps.

