Swiss army survey reveals widespread discrimination

The army leadership is taking measures to combat the problem, following the findings of a study commissioned by the Swiss Confederation.
According to the army, the results of a survey of 1,126 members of the armed forces conducted at the beginning of 2023 show a need for action. According to the survey, almost 50% of participants had been affected by discrimination during their service from the end of recruit school.
More
More
Study to investigate discrimination against gay and lesbian soldiers in Swiss army
This content was published on
The Swiss government has commissioned an investigation into whether homosexuals in Switzerland’s armed forces have experienced injustice.
Some 40% of those surveyed stated that they had experienced verbal, non-verbal or physical sexualized violence. And 81% reported to have been confronted with sexist remarks and jokes in the service.
The army leadership now wants to strengthen the protection of members of the armed forces. The measures include reporting, a working group for victim protection and the introduction of an anonymous reporting tool. According to the army, this is intended to accelerate the cultural change in the army.
More
More
Should Swiss women emulate fighter pilot’s success?
This content was published on
Switzerland’s sole female fighter aircraft pilot, Fanny Chollet, could be an inspiration for other women.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas
New European space tech centre in Switzerland launches its first project
This content was published on
The European Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre (ESDI), launched in collaboration with the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), is to be located in the immediate vicinity of the PSI in northern Switzerland.
This content was published on
Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, says the Federal Statistical Office.
One in five Swiss children suffers psychological abuse at home
This content was published on
In Switzerland, one in five children suffers psychological violence, and one in three has witnessed psychological violence between parents, says the association Kinderschutz Schweiz.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.