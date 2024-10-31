Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss army survey reveals widespread discrimination

Almost half of Swiss armed forces personnel have experienced gender-based discrimination and sexualized violence.

The army leadership is taking measures to combat the problem, following the findings of a study commissioned by the Swiss Confederation.

According to the army, the results of a survey of 1,126 members of the armed forces conducted at the beginning of 2023 show a need for action. According to the survey, almost 50% of participants had been affected by discrimination during their service from the end of recruit school.

Some 40% of those surveyed stated that they had experienced verbal, non-verbal or physical sexualized violence. And 81% reported to have been confronted with sexist remarks and jokes in the service.

The army leadership now wants to strengthen the protection of members of the armed forces. The measures include reporting, a working group for victim protection and the introduction of an anonymous reporting tool. According to the army, this is intended to accelerate the cultural change in the army.

