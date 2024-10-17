Swiss animals can be vaccinated against bluetongue

Swiss animals can be vaccinated against bluetongue Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In Switzerland, cattle and sheep can be vaccinated against bluetongue and the vaccine can be imported. Although the vaccination does not protect the animals against the mosquito-borne disease, it can mitigate the severity.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Tiere können gegen Blauzungenkrankheit geimpft werden Original Read more: Schweizer Tiere können gegen Blauzungenkrankheit geimpft werden

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) issued a general ruling on the use of the vaccine in consultation with the regulatory authority Swissmedic. This is according to a statement issued by the FSVO on Thursday.

The order was issued because, according to the press release, action is urgent as more cases of the disease appear on livestock farms. Vaccination is currently the best way to prevent fatalities. It is recommended, but is voluntary and must be paid for by livestock owners.

The vaccine available is for bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3), which is particularly harmful to sheep.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.