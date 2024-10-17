Swiss animals can be vaccinated against bluetongue
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss animals can be vaccinated against bluetongue
In Switzerland, cattle and sheep can be vaccinated against bluetongue and the vaccine can be imported. Although the vaccination does not protect the animals against the mosquito-borne disease, it can mitigate the severity.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Tiere können gegen Blauzungenkrankheit geimpft werden
Original
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) issued a general ruling on the use of the vaccine in consultation with the regulatory authority Swissmedic. This is according to a statement issued by the FSVO on Thursday.
The order was issued because, according to the press release, action is urgent as more cases of the disease appear on livestock farms. Vaccination is currently the best way to prevent fatalities. It is recommended, but is voluntary and must be paid for by livestock owners.
The vaccine available is for bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3), which is particularly harmful to sheep.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.